Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 191.4% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 295.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $9.35.
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.
