Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $194,982.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AMBA stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

