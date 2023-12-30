Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

ALZN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.08. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

