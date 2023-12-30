Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.16. Altice USA shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 3,383,176 shares.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Altice USA by 3,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 3,823,987 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

