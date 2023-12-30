Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

