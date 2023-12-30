Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 28,281 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.