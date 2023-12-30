Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $22,803,378.94 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

