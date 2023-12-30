Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $22,803,378.94 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
