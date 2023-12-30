Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 113,509 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

