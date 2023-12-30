8,753 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

