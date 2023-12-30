21,738 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

