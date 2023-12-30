10,355 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

