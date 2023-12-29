ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $22.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.65.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of ZI opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

