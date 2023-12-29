Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Head to Head Contrast

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 5.21% 4.93% 3.84% Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 5.01 $103.71 million $0.73 100.12 Kanzhun $654.04 million 9.36 $15.55 million $0.17 96.00

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 13 5 0 2.21 Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $79.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.00%. Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Kanzhun on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.