Zacks Research Weighs in on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Consolidated Water in a report released on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

