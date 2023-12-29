Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.85. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

NYSE COP opened at $116.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

