Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.67, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.