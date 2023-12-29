Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Yandex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,827,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,308,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Yandex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

