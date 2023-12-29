Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
