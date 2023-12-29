Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xunlei by 78.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.