WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

WPP Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in WPP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,987,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WPP by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 46,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

