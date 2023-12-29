World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Brokerages

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WKC opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

