Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $75.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

