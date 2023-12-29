White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

