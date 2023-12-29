Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WLK

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Westlake by 91.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Westlake by 37.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Westlake by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Westlake by 41.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Westlake during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.29. Westlake has a 52 week low of $98.05 and a 52 week high of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.