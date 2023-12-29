Welch Group LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.02 and its 200-day moving average is $446.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

