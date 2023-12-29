Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $34,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 128,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

