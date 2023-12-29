WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 44.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.64.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

