WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

