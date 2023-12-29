WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $30,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 29.8% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

