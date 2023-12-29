Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $379.60 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

