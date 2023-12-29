Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

