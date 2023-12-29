Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

