Walker Crips Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:WCW)

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

LON WCW opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Friday. Walker Crips Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

