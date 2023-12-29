Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $347.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.45. The firm has a market cap of $345.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

