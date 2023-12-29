Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $162.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

