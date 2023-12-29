Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
