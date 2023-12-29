Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

