Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $260.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.50 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

