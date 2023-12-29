Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 706,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 141.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $260.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.50 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

