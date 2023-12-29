VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $35.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.08.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

VICI stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

