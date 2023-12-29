Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,234,000.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,472,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,937,879.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 54,652 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $354,691.48.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRCA

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

