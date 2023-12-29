Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,234,000.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,472,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,937,879.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 54,652 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $354,691.48.

On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

