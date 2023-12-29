Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $29.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Verastem stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.58. Verastem has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

