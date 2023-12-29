Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s current price.

VERA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $709.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.84. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $21,914,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

