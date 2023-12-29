Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.50 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.89. The company has a market capitalization of $478.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

