USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USAC

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE USAC opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,276,252 shares of company stock valued at $31,495,409.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 102,932 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $332,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 279,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.