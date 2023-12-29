Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 4.7% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 2,247,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,212,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $1,087,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,058,832.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 26.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Upstart by 50.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

