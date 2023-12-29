UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $70,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNH opened at $524.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $485.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

