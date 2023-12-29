United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

