UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after buying an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 545,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

