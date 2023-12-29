UMB Bank n.a. Sells 85 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $380.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $383.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

