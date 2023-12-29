UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,580 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

