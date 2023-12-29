UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 33.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 21,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $6,567,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Shell by 39.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

